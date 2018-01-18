Free Health & Wellness Fair in Decatur Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. -- The United Way of Morgan County will be hosting a free Health and Wellness Fair in Decatur this weekend.

The fair will be held on Jan 20 at Ingalls Harbor Pavilion from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Local companies that specialize in health-related equipment, products and services will be on hand to share information about their products and services. In addition, participants can get their blood pressure checked and have their children fingerprinted. The goal of this event is to help people live healthier, more productive lifestyles and leave with the information they need to do this, as well as identify and address current health issues.

There will also be plenty of games and activities for children of all ages, including a bounce house and petting zoo (weather permitting,) along with a coloring contest and storytime throughout the day. Every child will receive a free hot dog and drink. Adult lunches will be available for purchase.

Local health and wellness experts will also be presenting 30-minute seminars on different topics including energy efficiency and safety, healthy eating, chiropractic care and hormone solutions.

Schedule of events: