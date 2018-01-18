Coca-Cola unveils commemorative championship can for Alabama Football

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Coca-Cola® is raising a toast to the University of Alabama as fans celebrate the Crimson Tide’s 17th national college football championship win.

In honor of the University of Alabama and the dedicated Crimson Tide fans who cheered on their team to victory, Coca-Cola is unveiling a commemorative 12-ounce can. The limited-edition Coca-Cola can – available in six packs – features the custom logo commemorating Alabama’s impressive 17th national football championship.

“Coca-Cola congratulates the University of Alabama on this incredible victory and invites fans to celebrate the momentous occasion with us,” said John H. Sherman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED. “Crimson Tide fans can commemorate their team’s impressive 17th national college football championship by picking up the limited-edition cans and enjoying the delicious, refreshing taste of Coca-Cola.”

Beginning the week of January 15, fans can visit participating local retailers to purchase their own six-pack of the limited-edition collectible cans, while supplies last.

Coca-Cola will join the championship celebrations in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, January 20, 2018. Commemorative cans will be distributed at Bryant Denny Stadium to keep Crimson Tide fans refreshed while raising a toast to the 2018 national football champions.

Coca-Cola is a proud partner of the University of Alabama. As a longstanding supporter of the university and athletic department, Coca-Cola offers a variety of programs designed to engage and celebrate Alabama students and fans. These include VIP fan experiences and product sampling events. Coca-Cola is also proud to support University of Alabama students through the Coca-Cola First Generation Scholars Program, which provides scholarships to students who are the first in their immediate family to attend college. The University of Alabama was the first public university to host the program. Since 2006, more than 140 Alabama students have received the scholarship, including the 48 current students participating in the program.

About Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED, Inc.

Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED, Inc., founded in 1902 and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the largest privately held Coca-Cola bottler in North America and the third largest bottler of Coca-Cola products in the U.S. Among the franchises operated by UNITED include Chattanooga, the world’s first Coca-Cola bottler, and Atlanta, headquarters of the worldwide Coca-Cola System. The Company is engaged in the production, sales and distribution of a diverse portfolio of leading sparkling (Coca-Cola®, diet Coke®, Coke Zero Sugar®, Dr Pepper®, Sprite® and Fanta®) and still (Smart Water®, Dasani®, PowerAde®, Gold Peak®, Monster® and Minute Maid®) non-alcoholic brands under exclusive franchise agreements principally with The Coca-Cola Company and the Dr Pepper® Company. For more than 115 years, excellent customer service and strong community engagement built on local relationships have been the foundation of the company’s operating model. Since inception, Coca-Cola UNITED has remained true to its foundational core values of: Quality, Excellence, Integrity and Respect.

Coca-Cola Bottling Company provided the above release.