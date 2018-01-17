WATCH: City and county leaders sign development agreement for Toyota-Mazda deal

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Toyota-Mazda deal is official. Last week, state officials and company leaders announced that Toyota and Mazda will establish a new $1.6B plant in Huntsville as part of a new joint-venture.

Production is slated to begin in 2021 and reach 300,000 vehicles produced annually. The new facility is expected to create up to 4,000 jobs.

Mayor Tommy Battle, Limestone County Commission Chair Mark Yarbrough, and Hundley Batts – Chair of the Industrial Development Board of the City of Huntsville signed the development agreement for Toyota-Mazda on Wednesday.

The signing ceremony took place in the 7th floor Council Conference Room of City Hall.

Representatives from the Chamber of Commerce and members of the economic development team who worked long hours to bring Project New World to fruition attended the ceremony.