The Von Brewski Beer Festival is back with more beer!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The southeast's premier winter beer festival is back for its second year!

The Von Brewski Beer Festival first came to the Rocket City in January 2017. The pilot festival featured 40 breweries and 150 beers.

This year, the festival has grown to 60+ breweries and 170+ beers with a section of the event dedicated to ciders and meads. Breweries from as far as Guatemala and Iceland will be represented at the festival.

Some brewers will be at the event representing their brews, so guest will be able to interact with the brewers and learn about the brewing process in addition to sampling.

You can build a pretzel necklace to cleanse your palette in between beer tastings, or you can grab a concession brat for the special price $2.50.

Where: South Hall of the Von Braun Center

When: Saturday, Jan. 20, 2-6 p.m.

Tickets: $35 online or $40 at the door

Doors for the event will open at 1:30 p.m.