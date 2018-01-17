This culinary arts teacher’s recipe for success helped her win $319!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. -- Denise Nunley has been teaching the culinary arts for quite some time at Lincoln County High School in Fayetteville.

Principal Garth Garris says there's no arguing with this teacher's recipe for success.

"Just a positive attitude everyday, smiling face, loves the students, loves to be here, loves her job, loves this community," Garris said.

And the lessons learned in this class are just as important as reading, writing, and arithmetic.

"It's something they can take with them for the rest of their life," Garris said.

Students Brittni Perkins and McKenzie Stiles nominated Mrs. Nunley for the Tools For Teachers Award, but they were unsure if their efforts would pay off.

"We aren't sure if we will win or not but hey, if Mrs. Nunley wins she gets money so she'll like us," Perkins joked.

They celebrated when they heard the good news.

Now, Mrs. Nunley has $319 for her classroom.

"It's wonderful to be acknowledged by your students to know that you make a difference in their lives and that's why we do this," Nunley said.

And it was hard not be moved by this teacher's passion for her profession.

"This is a great school-- I am going to tear up--and it's a great school system. We have wonderful kids and I love them all. I do, I am going to tear up!" Nunley said.