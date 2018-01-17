Shifting Stream: a major pattern change stops the Arctic express for now!

Change is in the air, but you can’t feel it yet!

Wednesday morning’s lows between 1ºF and 8ºF made it one of the coldest mornings this decade. Winchester dropped to 1ºF, Skyline was at 2ºF, and Huntsville International officially dropped to 7ºF.

One ‘unofficial’ report from Keel Mountain showed -0.8ºF this morning in eastern Madison County, and there were a host of reports showing anything from 2ºF to 10ºF to start the day; daytime highs only touched 25ºF in Huntsville making it the coldest day since January 28, 2014 when we had 20ºF/11ºF (the day of the Birmingham-Atlanta ‘snow jam’).

We’ll have another pipe-freezing cold night: lows around 7ºF in the colder areas and around 10ºF to 15ºF elsewhere in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee. The coldest air moves east of Alabama Thursday, so even though it’s still cold, it won’t be quite as frigid. Expect highs in the middle and upper 30s with a sunny sky.

How does the cold compare? Huntsville’s last bout with zero-degree weather was way back in December 1989 (12/23/1989), but there have been several very cold winter since! The first seventeen days of January have been exceptionally cold; however, it’s been colder – a LOT colder – in the past!

The first seventeen days of this month averaged 32.7ºF: tied for 13th-coldest such period on record and a full EIGHT degrees (F) below average.

It gets frigid again tonight with lows as low as the single digits again, but a shifting jet stream pattern over North America finally means an end to the open door to the Arctic and a return to more of the kind of weather you’d expect for this time of year: some cool, some mild, some cold, and finally some rain!

Where’s the warm-up?

It’s slow and it’s steady, but it’s not going to be flip-flop weather just yet. A deep trough developing in the jet stream from Alaska down the West Coast of the Lower 48 ensures the Arctic air hangs west of us for a while: well west.

This brings in the ‘January Thaw.’

Yes. That’s a real thing, and you can see more about it here on WHNT.com.

This thaw probably won’t be as toasty as some in years past because we’re still expecting some tolerable pushes of chilly/cold air through the end of the month.

In fact, this ‘Thaw’ really only pushes temperatures up to near or just above normal (average based on 30 years of data) for middle-to-late January: mainly 50s and 60s for highs, 20s and 30s for lows at the coldest.

Does that mean winter is over?

Huntsville officially got 0.4″ of snow Tuesday. That’s it. For the whole season so far. A season that has produced up to 15″ in East Alabama’s mountains, over 4″ in Birmingham, over 4″ in West Tennessee, and over 4″ in parts of Southeast Georgia for goodness’ sake.

Winter. Is. Not. Over.

During our coldest spells in 2014 and 2015, it looked like we’d get slammed with big snow ‘just around the corner.’ It never came. Then we warmed up: spectacularly. Temperatures went from nearly 28 degrees below average in early January to hitting the 60s and 70s on occasion in late January and early February of both years.

Remember what followed that?

Multiple BIG-TIME snows that dumped as much as 6-12″ at a time. In February 2015 we had two back-to-back snows: one that dropped 1-3″ on the 10-11th and another with 4-8″ on the 12th.

Pattern maps like these tell me winter isn’t over. We may be past the coldest of it, but the cold weather is far from finished.

So if you’re hoping for a big one, there’s still plenty of time and plenty of ammo in the ‘gun.’ If you are already sick of it and want nothing to do with it, this is absolutely not a guarantee of snow or extreme cold again. Broad outlooks like this tell us what’s possible; not what is ‘likely.’

That’s why we do the forecast daily to get the best view of the short-term we can, and just like we always have, we’ll take it as it comes!

