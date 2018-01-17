× Schools announce closings and delays for Thursday, January 18

Schools across the Valley are closing or delaying classes for Thursday, January 18, due to possible winter weather hazards.

We will update this list as more school systems and businesses notify us of schedule changes.

School Delays

Albertville City Schools – 2-hour delay

Boaz City Schools – 2-hour delay

Cullman County Schools – 2-hour delay

Guntersville City Schools – 2-hour delay

Huntsville City Schools – 1-hour delay All elementary, middle, P-8, and junior high classes will begin at 9:00am. All high school classes will begin at 9:30am. Buses will run on a one-hour delayed schedule, and breakfast will be available.

Madison County Schools – 2-hour delay

Marshall County Schools – 3-hour delay

School Closings

Franklin County, TN Schools

Lincoln County, TN Schools

Be sure to read the WHNT News 19 Closings Policy to see if your school or business qualifies to be added to the list.