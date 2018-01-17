Russellville police seek burglary suspect from September crimes

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. – Police are seeking the identity of a theft suspect who hit several businesses in Russellville. He was caught on camera in mid-September and investigators hope someone knows who he is.

The pictures are a bit on the creepy side; a guy trying to hide his face with a hoodie and for good reason. Russellville police said he is their main suspect in three burglaries.

Investigators said all three businesses were along Highway 43 in the heart of the city. The businesses were hit between the hours of 1am and 4am, with each location having numerous items stolen.

Help Russellville police identify who this hooded bandit is.

Russellville police are also looking for Zack Groce. He has an outstanding arrest warrant for theft of property.

Zack Garrison is wanted by Russellville police as well. He has two outstanding arrest warrants, both for possession of a forged instrument.

Call or text the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers tip line with any information which can bring these people to justice.

To claim the reward, all you have to do is give us a tip which leads to an arrest. You will remain anonymous throughout the process. The tip line phone number is (256) 386-8685. Send your text message to 274637, make sure to include which crime you are referring to.