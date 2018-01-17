Rocket City Wranglers Driven to help Emergency Personnel in Bad Weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE Ala. -- The winter weather we've been having means snow days for many, but people in the medical field often still have to work. When the roads get bad, the Rocket City Wranglers provide rides for emergency personnel.

"It can be dangerous," said Constance Morris, a staffing assistant at Huntsville Hospital. "And just the fact that there was somebody there this time to help me get to work, It was a blessing, a true blessing."

The group is a club for Jeep enthusiasts. They normally get together for off-roading and social events, but during bad weather, they give hospital employees and other emergency personnel, like police and firefighters, rides to and from work. The club's moderator, Matt Billings, said they love their jeeps, but they really love being able to help others.

"Nurses and doctors aren't used to getting help back in return," Billings said. "And for somebody to want to help them, they're just happy as could be."

The club started in 2014 and has around 12,000 members in North Alabama. "We love to help people. We all love our Jeeps. And if you can put us in our Jeeps helping people, that makes it even better,"

The group has given rides to around 20 different hospital employees. The members all have day jobs, but they say this is a way to give back while having fun.

"There's a camaraderie that exists in the Jeep community, that I haven't seen elsewhere," said member Amy Marsh. "And it's just a fantastic feeling."