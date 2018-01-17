Rocket City Wranglers Driven to help Emergency Personnel in Bad Weather

HUNTSVILLE Ala. -- The winter weather we've been having means snow days for many, but people in the medical field often still have to work. When the roads get bad, the Rocket City Wranglers provide rides for emergency personnel.
"Nurses and doctors aren't used to getting help back in return," Billings said. "And for somebody to want to help them, they're just happy as could be."
The club started in 2014 and has around 12,000 members in North Alabama.
"We love to help people. We all love our Jeeps. And if you can put us in our Jeeps helping people, that makes it even better,"
The group has given rides to around 20 different hospital employees. The members all have day jobs, but they say this is a way to give back while having fun.
"There's a camaraderie that exists in the Jeep community, that I haven't seen elsewhere," said member Amy Marsh. "And it's just a fantastic feeling."