LIFE Resource Services of Jackson County is providing hot meals during winter weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. - Temperatures during the winter can be almost unbearable, especially for those who don't have a place to go. "There's been quite a few people come in because of the weather changing," says Estell Reams, the office manager.

LIFE Resource Services of Jackson County is open as a warming center during the day. "We have right at about 20 a day that come in. I feel like we'll probably be getting a little bit more since the weather will be getting a little bit colder," says Reams.

They're also providing a hot meal to those who need one in these winter weather conditions. "We just now got a buffet, and we've actually been serving on it for the past week and a half. We serve usually one meat and two vegetables and a full salad bar."

Not having enough clothing can also be a problem during this time, so LIFE is asking for some help. "We need socks and gloves. That's a big need because a lot of them don't really have that. We need the hot hands, that would be great."

If you know anyone needing a warm place to go or even a hot meal during the day this winter, LIFE Resource Services is located on South Andrews Street in downtown Scottsboro. They're open from 8 to 4 p.m.