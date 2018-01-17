× Lauderdale County car crash claims the lives of elderly couple

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — A vehicle crash on Monday claimed the life of 81-year-old Joann Skipworth and her husband, 81-year-old James Hilliard Skipworth according to Alabama State Troopers. Officials say both husband and wife passed away at Huntsville Hospital due to injuries from the crash.

Alabama State Troopers say that the crash happened around 3:35 p.m. when a vehicle hit the 2017 Toyota Rav4 they were traveling in. The crash took place on AL-20 near CR-228 in Lauderdale County according to officials.

There is no further information at this time. The investigation is still underway.