Huntsville native John Petty scores 27 as Alabama upsets #17 Auburn 76-71

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AL.com) - The news spread quickly through Coleman Coliseum. The absence of Collin Sexton was noticeable during warmups and the reason confirmed 20 minutes before tip.

Alabama would be without its injured leading scorer and the point spread quickly jumped to five.

John Petty, however, picked up the slack.

The freshman from Huntsville went off, shooting Alabama to a 76-71 upset that ended Auburn's 14-game winning streak. Petty scored 27 with eight 3 pointers. It ended a two-game skid for the Tide against the Tigers.

