Dangerous Wind Chills & Icy Roads This Morning

It’s not a good idea to be outside this morning. The roads are extremely icy and many locations remain impassible. Temperatures this morning are in the single digits and wind chills are below zero. Ice and snow from Tuesday hangs around this morning and road conditions won’t improve through sunrise. Several schools are closed for Wednesday. Click here for the latest list!

There is a wind chill advisory up for everyone until 10am this morning. It will feel like between 0°F and -10°F early. Even this afternoon, it will still feel like the teens though a mostly sunny sky is expected.

Travel isn’t recommended not only here in the Tennessee Valley, but many areas outside our viewing audience have snow. Places like Nashville, Memphis, and Birmingham saw snow on Tuesday as well. Atlanta down to the gulf coast and even across the middle Atlantic have snow on Wednesday morning. There is a 1500 mile stretch from Maine to the Alabama gulf coast that have a winter weather advisory or a winter storm warning for snow and ice!

This afternoon highs only reach the middle 20s. There is some good news. With a mostly sunny sky and a strong wind, there will be drying and melting through the day. Problem spots will likely stay in shaded locations Wednesday. After that, we all warm up above freezing Thursday and that should take care of most of the ice and snow on the roads.

Please stay off the roads and wait until things dry out later today. We will be in the clear Friday and through the weekend!