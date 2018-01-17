Authorities make second arrest in homicide investigation in Stevenson

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — Jackson County authorities have made a second arrest in connection with a murder in Stevenson.

Stevenson police respond to a shots fired call around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday at a home on Sharon Drive. Officers and Jackson County sheriff’s deputies found the body of 38-year-old Joshua Todd Smith of Jasper, Tenn. inside the home.

Brittany Joyce Smith was arrested on Wednesday and charged with murder. Christopher Kenneth McCallie has also been charged with the murder.

Both suspects are being held without bond.

Further details about the incident have not yet been released.