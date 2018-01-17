× Auburn to hire Buffalo’s Allen Greene as new athletic director

AUBURN, Ala. (AL.com) – Auburn has found its next athletic director.

Allen Greene, who has served as Buffalo’s athletic director for the past two years, will be hired at Auburn pending approval of the school’s board of trustees, according to multiple reports.

Greene, 40, will be the third African-American athletic director in SEC history.

He served as deputy athletic director and a senior associate athletic director at Buffalo under Danny White, now the AD at UCF, for three years and has an accomplished background in fundraising.

