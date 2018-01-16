Wind Chill Advisory Issued For Tuesday night

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Wind Chill Advisory to go into effect from 6PM Tuesday evening through 9AM Wednesday for the entire Tennessee Valley:

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Huntsville AL 324 AM CST Tue Jan 16 2018 ...Accumulating snowfall expected today, followed by dangerously low wind chills overnight... .A strong cold front will continue to push southeastward through the region early this morning, with a band of light snow expected to follow the passage of this front. The band of snow will shift slowly eastward today, exiting the region early this evening. Temperatures will remain below freezing during this event, and any snow that falls will accumulate on exposed surfaces. Bitterly cold air will move into the region beginning later this afternoon, with temperatures expected to plummet into the 5 to 10 degree range overnight. The combination of cold temperatures and north winds of 5 to 15 mph will lead to dangerously low wind chills. ALZ001>005-TNZ076-096-162100- /O.NEW.KHUN.WC.Y.0002.180117T0000Z-180117T1500Z/ /O.CON.KHUN.WW.Y.0003.000000T0000Z-180117T0000Z/ Lauderdale-Colbert-Franklin AL-Lawrence-Limestone-Moore-Lincoln- Including the cities of Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Russellville, Red Bay, Moulton, Town Creek, Athens, Lynchburg, and Fayetteville 324 AM CST Tue Jan 16 2018 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow is expected throughout the day, with dangerously low wind chills expected overnight. Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the morning commute. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 2 inches are expected. Expect wind chills overnight to range from zero to 5 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM CST this evening to 9 AM CST Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.