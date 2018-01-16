Wind Chill Advisory Issued For Tuesday night

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Wind Chill Advisory to go into effect from 6PM Tuesday evening through 9AM Wednesday for the entire Tennessee Valley:

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Huntsville AL
324 AM CST Tue Jan 16 2018

...Accumulating snowfall expected today, followed by dangerously
low wind chills overnight...

.A strong cold front will continue to push southeastward through
the region early this morning, with a band of light snow expected
to follow the passage of this front. The band of snow will shift
slowly eastward today, exiting the region early this evening.
Temperatures will remain below freezing during this event, and any
snow that falls will accumulate on exposed surfaces. Bitterly
cold air will move into the region beginning later this afternoon,
with temperatures expected to plummet into the 5 to 10 degree
range overnight. The combination of cold temperatures and north
winds of 5 to 15 mph will lead to dangerously low wind chills.

Lauderdale-Colbert-Franklin AL-Lawrence-Limestone-Moore-Lincoln-
Including the cities of Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield,
Tuscumbia, Russellville, Red Bay, Moulton, Town Creek, Athens,
Lynchburg, and Fayetteville
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST THIS EVENING TO 9
AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow is expected throughout the day, with dangerously low
  wind chills expected overnight. Plan on difficult travel
  conditions, including during the morning commute. Total snow
  accumulations between 1 and 2 inches are expected. Expect wind
  chills overnight to range from zero to 5 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Alabama and
  southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this
  evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM CST this evening
  to 9 AM CST Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for reduced visibilities at
  times. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite on exposed skin
  in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered
roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will
combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can
occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and
gloves.