Snow expected Tuesday with dangerously cold wind chills to follow

It’s been snowing most of the morning across west Tennessee and northwest Mississippi. We’re watching that same band of snow move into the Tennessee Valley now:

Here is a look at the arrival times:

Northwest Alabama – Through 6am

Madison County including Huntsville 7am-9am

Sand Mountain from 10am-Noon

Accumulations on average will be near 1 inch. Some get a little more, others not so much. Either way, roads will quickly become hazardous for all of the Tennessee Valley by noontime. What ever snow falls stays. This will likely prolong hazardous travel through Wednesday morning.

With a sunny sky Wednesday, there will be some melting and drying on the roads though air temperatures won’t get above freezing. The other issue for midweek will be the dangerous wind chills for the Tennessee Valley. Here is a look at your “feels like” temperatures for Wednesday morning!

Due to the prolonged period of cold the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. Try to avoid travel and stay safe from the cold. If you do have to go, remember to dress in layers and protect your skin with gloves, scarves, and hats!

Stayed tuned for further updates throughout the day for snow and frigid temperatures. We’ll fine tune the timing and accumulations as the day progresses. Don’t forget our apps when you are on the go as well!

Ben Smith

