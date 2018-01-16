Schools, business and services announce closings for Wednesday, January 17
Schools and businesses across the Valley are closing or delaying for Wednesday, January 17, due to winter weather hazards.
We will update this list as more school systems and businesses notify us of schedule changes.
Schools
- Colbert County Schools – Closed
- Cullman City Schools – Closed
- Cullman County Schools – Closed
- Fayetteville City, TN Schools – Closed
- Franklin County Schools – Closed
- Giles County, TN Schools – Closed
- Lincoln County, TN Schools – Closed
- Muscle Shoals City Schools – Closed
- Riverside Christian Academy in Fayetteville – Closed
- Russellville City Schools – Closed
Businesses
- AlaTrade Foods in Albertville and Boaz – delaying start times until 9:30 a.m. Wednesday
- Franklin Homes in Russellville – Closed
- National Copper & Smelting – starting 1st shift at 10:00 a.m.
- Nextek, Inc. – starting 1st shift at 9:00 a.m., 2nd shift to report at 5:30 p.m.
- OK Foods in Albertville – 1st shift production and sanitation delayed 2 hours
- The Rose of Sharon Soup Kitchen – Closed
- Toledo Molding & Die in Fayetteville, TN – starting 1st shift at 10:00 a.m.
Be sure to read the WHNT News 19 Closings Policy to see if your school or business qualifies to be added to the list.