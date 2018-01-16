× Schools, business and services announce closings for Wednesday, January 17

Schools and businesses across the Valley are closing or delaying for Wednesday, January 17, due to winter weather hazards.

We will update this list as more school systems and businesses notify us of schedule changes.

Schools

Colbert County Schools – Closed

Cullman City Schools – Closed

Cullman County Schools – Closed

Fayetteville City, TN Schools – Closed

Franklin County Schools – Closed

Giles County, TN Schools – Closed

Lincoln County, TN Schools – Closed

Muscle Shoals City Schools – Closed

Riverside Christian Academy in Fayetteville – Closed

Russellville City Schools – Closed

Businesses

AlaTrade Foods in Albertville and Boaz – delaying start times until 9:30 a.m. Wednesday

Franklin Homes in Russellville – Closed

National Copper & Smelting – starting 1st shift at 10:00 a.m.

Nextek, Inc. – starting 1st shift at 9:00 a.m., 2nd shift to report at 5:30 p.m.

OK Foods in Albertville – 1st shift production and sanitation delayed 2 hours

The Rose of Sharon Soup Kitchen – Closed

Toledo Molding & Die in Fayetteville, TN – starting 1st shift at 10:00 a.m.

Be sure to read the WHNT News 19 Closings Policy to see if your school or business qualifies to be added to the list.