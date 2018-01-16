× Man charged with murder in connection with overnight killing in Stevenson

STEVENSON, Ala. – A Stevenson man is behind bars charged with murder.

Stevenson police respond to a shots fired call around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday at a home at 211 Sharon Drive.

Officers and Jackson County sheriff’s deputies found the body of 38-year-old Joshua Todd Smith of Jasper, Tennessee inside the home.

Authorities then arrested 26-year-old Christopher Kenneth McCallie of Stevenson and charged him with murder.

No bond has been set.

Further details about the incident have not yet been released.