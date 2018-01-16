LIVE BLOG: Road conditions across the Tennessee Valley

It’s been snowing most of the morning across west Tennessee and northwest Mississippi. Some areas have over an inch of snow on the ground as of 3 a.m. Tuesday. For us, snow arrives across northwest Alabama before sunrise and moves east through the morning hours.

Accumulations on average will be an inch. Some get a little more, others not so much. Either way, roads will become hazardous for all of the Tennessee Valley this morning across northwest Alabama. Expect the same thing through mid-morning for Huntsville and Madison County. All of the area will have snow and hazardous driving conditions by the early afternoon.

We are keeping in touch with a multitude of sources this morning to update you with the latest road information. Here’s what we’ve learned: