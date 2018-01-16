LIVE BLOG: Road conditions across the Tennessee Valley

It’s been snowing most of the morning across west Tennessee and northwest Mississippi. Some areas have over an inch of snow on the ground as of 3 a.m. Tuesday. For us, snow arrives across northwest Alabama before sunrise and moves east through the morning hours.

Accumulations on average will be an inch. Some get a little more, others not so much. Either way, roads will become hazardous for all of the  Tennessee Valley this morning across northwest Alabama. Expect the same thing through mid-morning for Huntsville and Madison County. All of the area will have snow and hazardous driving conditions by the early afternoon.

We are keeping in touch with a multitude of sources this morning to update you with the latest road information. Here’s what we’ve learned:

WHNT News 19’s Carter Watkins reports that many of the secondary roads around Florence are starting to get really slick.  The Florence Street Department has already treated three bridges with sand.

Huntsville International Airport
Huntsville International Airport –  Remember to watch FlyHuntsville.com
to stay up to date on airline decisions on flights scheduled at HSV.
The latest information will be posted there as it happens. You can also
always check your airline’s website or app to stay in the loop as well.
(No snow or ice at the airport just yet, but we have begun applying
liquid and solid deicer solution as a precaution.)
Viewer: Rogersville – sleeting and little snow covering roads

Viewer: County Road 24 in Florence is slick

From Florence PD: Overpasses are starting to get slick but the roads are still
in good shape for now. 

