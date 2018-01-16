Frigid Air Takes Over: lows below 10ºF tonight, icy roads stay frozen

Some of the coldest air this decade combined with a light covering of snow in Alabama and Tennessee sets up a frigid, dangerously cold night. While many primary roads are passable, numerous county roads and city streets in the region are ice-covered. Temperatures falling below 10ºF tonight (as cold as -3ºF to 0ºF where we have a clear sky over fresh snow) ensure snow or ice on area roads stays through the morning.

School and business closings on WHNT.com

The Sun is powerful, though! Even with daytime highs projected in the low-20s, that wall-to-wall sunshine will melt away most of the snow; however, shady spots may remain ice-covered until temperatures warm into the 30s on Thursday.

Need travel information? Road conditions in Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee here:

Need some specifics about the weekend or next week? They’re always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

———————————–STATEMENT FROM NWS HUNTSVILLE ——————————

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Huntsville AL

858 PM CST Tue Jan 16 2018

Lauderdale-Colbert-Franklin AL-Lawrence-Limestone-Madison-Morgan-

Marshall-Jackson-De Kalb-Cullman-Moore-Lincoln-Franklin TN-

Including the cities of Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield,

Tuscumbia, Russellville, Red Bay, Moulton, Town Creek, Athens,

Huntsville, Decatur, Albertville, Boaz, Guntersville, Arab,

Scottsboro, Fort Payne, Rainsville, Cullman, Lynchburg,

Fayetteville, Winchester, Sewanee, Decherd, Estill Springs,

and Cowan

858 PM CST Tue Jan 16 2018

…Widespread Hazardous Travel Conditions Will Continue Overnight

into Wednesday Morning…

The combination of bitter cold, subfreezing air and snow

accumulations has led to the development of black ice on area

roadways. Emergency management and law enforcement officials have

reported slick roads and dangerous travel conditions across North

Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee, particularly on secondary

roads.

These hazardous travel conditions will persist through much

of Wednesday morning, including the rush hour commute as

temperatures will remain well below freezing. Travel is strongly

discouraged and should be avoided unless absolutely necessary!

If you must travel, use extreme caution, especially on bridges,

overpasses, and elevated highways where water freezes first. Do not

assume that a well traveled road will be free of ice. Dress warmly

and keep a winter travel kit in your vehicle.