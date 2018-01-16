Frigid Air Takes Over: lows below 10ºF tonight, icy roads stay frozen

Some of the coldest air this decade combined with a light covering of snow in Alabama and Tennessee sets up a frigid, dangerously cold night. While many primary roads are passable, numerous county roads and city streets in the region are ice-covered. Temperatures falling below 10ºF tonight (as cold as -3ºF to 0ºF where we have a clear sky over fresh snow) ensure snow or ice on area roads stays through the morning.
The Sun is powerful, though! Even with daytime highs projected in the low-20s, that wall-to-wall sunshine will melt away most of the snow; however, shady spots may remain ice-covered until temperatures warm into the 30s on Thursday.
———————————–STATEMENT FROM NWS HUNTSVILLE ——————————
Special Weather Statement
National Weather Service Huntsville AL
858 PM CST Tue Jan 16 2018
Lauderdale-Colbert-Franklin AL-Lawrence-Limestone-Madison-Morgan-
Marshall-Jackson-De Kalb-Cullman-Moore-Lincoln-Franklin TN-
Including the cities of Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield,
Tuscumbia, Russellville, Red Bay, Moulton, Town Creek, Athens,
Huntsville, Decatur, Albertville, Boaz, Guntersville, Arab,
Scottsboro, Fort Payne, Rainsville, Cullman, Lynchburg,
Fayetteville, Winchester, Sewanee, Decherd, Estill Springs,
and Cowan
858 PM CST Tue Jan 16 2018
…Widespread Hazardous Travel Conditions Will Continue Overnight
into Wednesday Morning…
The combination of bitter cold, subfreezing air and snow
accumulations has led to the development of black ice on area
roadways. Emergency management and law enforcement officials have
reported slick roads and dangerous travel conditions across North
Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee, particularly on secondary
roads.
These hazardous travel conditions will persist through much
of Wednesday morning, including the rush hour commute as
temperatures will remain well below freezing. Travel is strongly
discouraged and should be avoided unless absolutely necessary!
If you must travel, use extreme caution, especially on bridges,
overpasses, and elevated highways where water freezes first. Do not
assume that a well traveled road will be free of ice. Dress warmly
and keep a winter travel kit in your vehicle.