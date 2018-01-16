× Customers across north Alabama asked to cut back on electricity starting at 3pm because of extreme cold

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Tennessee Valley Authority is asking customers to cut back on energy usage starting at 3pm Tuesday and lasting until further notice because of the extremely cold temperatures.

A news release from Huntsville Utilities stresses that the voluntary curtailment will be most important during peak hours, which are between 5 and 9am as well as between 6 and 10pm.

Huntsville Utilities wants customers “to keep electric usage at an absolute minimum, eliminating any unnecessary electric operations such as lights, laundry, or any other electric appliance that aggravates the already high demand on the electric distribution system.”