Auburn offensive line coach Herb Hand heading to Big 12

AUBURN, Ala.- Auburn will be searching for a new offensive line coach this offseason.

According to our news partners at AL.com, Herb Hand is heading to Texas as the new co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach for the Longhorns. The move was first reported by Brett McMurphy.

Hand spent the last two seasons on the Plains and according to AL.com, he received a contract extension earlier this month.

Auburn is set to replace four starters from a unit that was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award this season. The departure of Hand also comes less than a month before National Signing Day where offensive linemen are a focus.

Prior to his time at Auburn, Hand coached at Penn State (2014-15), Vanderbilt (2010-13), West Virginia (2001-06) and Clemson (1999-2000).