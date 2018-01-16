× Alabama A&M hires Connell Maynor as new head football coach

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M has hired Connell Maynor as its next head football coach. He replaces James Spady who was fired after going 15-30 in four seasons with the Bulldogs.

Maynor has a career 65-31 record as a head coach, but comes to “The Hill” from Hampton University where he went 20-25 in four seasons. Before Hampton, Mayner was the head coach at Winston-Salem State University from 2010-13. There he won three conference titles, made three playoff appearances, taking the team to the NCAA DII National Championship game in 2012. Prior to that Mayner spent a decade as an assistant at Fayetteville State.

Alabama A&M will hold a press conference on Monday, January 22 to officially introduce Connell Maynor as its new head coach.