8 people and 5 dogs all safe after Limestone County house fire

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Elkmont Fire Department responded to a house fire on Elkton Road Tuesday evening. Authorities say eight people and five dogs were in the home at the time of the fire.

According to officials, everyone inside the home is safe and the Red Cross was on the way to help the family when WHNT was on the scene. The homeowners told us they believe the fire started in the attic.

“One of the kids was hearing a noise in the bathroom. So my husband headed to the attic to see what was going on. One of the boys saw something red in the hallway and looked up and hollered at me and said ‘Aunt Jane it’s on fire’ and I looked at the hallway and it was on fire,” said Mary McDonald, one of the family members.

McDonald would also like to thank the passerby that called 911 when they saw smoke coming from her room.