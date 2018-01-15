Winter Weather Advisory: snow moving into the region

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for as much as 1-2″ of snowfall beginning before sunrise and lasting through early afternoon. Roads will start out ‘wet’ then turn icy as cold air overtakes the region. A few place will get more than two inches of snow in all! Expect snow and dangerously low wind chills (‘feels like’ temps) through Tuesday; it will feel like it’s below 10ºF most of the day.

Widespread hazardous travel is expected in North Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi and northwestern Georgia Tuesday.

