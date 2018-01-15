Winter Weather Advisory For All of North Alabama and Southern Tennessee Tuesday

From the National Weather Service In Huntsville:
...Accumulating snow expected on Tuesday...
.A strong cold front will move through the region late Monday
night, with temperatures falling below freezing by midnight.
Meanwhile, a band of light snow is expected to develop behind the
front and enter northwest Alabama by sunrise on Tuesday. This band
of light snow will continue to move through the area during the
day before exiting the area shortly after sunset. Although
snow accumulations will generally remain below 1 inch,
temperatures are expected to be in the lower to mid 20s areawide.
This could create hazardous travel conditions through the day.
Madison-Morgan-Marshall-Jackson-De Kalb-Cullman-Franklin TN-
Including the cities of Huntsville, Decatur, Albertville, Boaz,
Guntersville, Arab, Scottsboro, Fort Payne, Rainsville, Cullman,
Winchester, Sewanee, Decherd, Estill Springs, and Cowan
354 AM CST Mon Jan 15 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM CST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Light snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions,
including during the evening commute on Tuesday. Total snow
accumulations of up to one inch are expected.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Alabama and
southern middle Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 9 PM CST Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for reduced visibilities at
times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered
roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.