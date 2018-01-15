Winter Weather Advisory For All of North Alabama and Southern Tennessee Tuesday

From the National Weather Service In Huntsville: ...Accumulating snow expected on Tuesday... .A strong cold front will move through the region late Monday night, with temperatures falling below freezing by midnight. Meanwhile, a band of light snow is expected to develop behind the front and enter northwest Alabama by sunrise on Tuesday. This band of light snow will continue to move through the area during the day before exiting the area shortly after sunset. Although snow accumulations will generally remain below 1 inch, temperatures are expected to be in the lower to mid 20s areawide. This could create hazardous travel conditions through the day. Madison-Morgan-Marshall-Jackson-De Kalb-Cullman-Franklin TN- Including the cities of Huntsville, Decatur, Albertville, Boaz, Guntersville, Arab, Scottsboro, Fort Payne, Rainsville, Cullman, Winchester, Sewanee, Decherd, Estill Springs, and Cowan 354 AM CST Mon Jan 15 2018 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Light snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the evening commute on Tuesday. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch are expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 9 PM CST Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.