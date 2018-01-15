President Trump honors King’s legacy in weekly address to nation

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump says the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream of a colorblind society is the American dream.

Trump dedicated his weekly address to King, the civil rights leader who was assassinated 50 years ago in April. Trump spent Monday’s King federal holiday in Florida with no public appearances on his official schedule, but he tweeted the radio and video address to his followers.

"Dr. King's dream is our dream. It is the American Dream. It's the promise stitched into the fabric of our Nation, etched into the hearts of our people, and written into the soul of humankind." pic.twitter.com/tyUZGTecDY — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 15, 2018

Trump says in the address that King’s dream of a colorblind society offers dignity and hope to every American, regardless of color or creed.

He is marking his first King holiday in office buffeted by claims that he used a vulgarity to describe African countries and questioned the need to allow more Haitians into the U.S.

Trump declared Sunday night that “I’m not a racist.”