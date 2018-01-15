× Titans, Mike Mularkey agree to part ways

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have announced plans to part ways with Head Coach Mike Mularkey.

Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk thanked Mularkey for his service in a post on the team’s website.

She also said they had discussions about “extending his future with our team, but in those discussions about the direction of the team, it became evident that we saw different paths to achieve greater success.”

The team is expected to hold a news conference on Monday to make the official announcement.

Mularkey was named head coach of the Titans in January of 2016.

The Titans lost to the New England Patriots on Saturday in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.