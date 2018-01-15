× Police: Teenager shot near Winchester Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are on the scene of a shooting on Valley Park Drive near Winchester Road Monday night.

Officers at the scene tell us an 18-year-old male was found shot in the road on Valley Park Drive near Deerfield Road NW. The teenager was taken to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are not certain at this time what happened or what led to the shooting. They were responding to a call of multiple shots fired in the area when they found the victim. Officers were called to the scene around 5:45 PM.

Investigators are still following up leads on who is responsible.

This is a developing story. We’ll have updates on air, on WHNT.com and the WHNT News 19 app.