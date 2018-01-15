School closings for January 16
School systems and businesses across the Valley are canceling classes or closing for Tuesday, January 16, due to possible winter weather hazards.
We will update this list as more school systems and businesses notify us of schedule changes.
School Closings
- Albertville City Schools
- Athens City Schools
- Blount County Schools
- Colbert County Schools
- Country Day School
- Cullman County Schools
- Florence City Schools
- Franklin County Schools
- Guntersville City Schools
- Hartselle City Schools
- Huntsville City Schools
- Jackson County Schools
- Kilby School
- Lauderdale County Schools
- Lincoln Academy
- Madison County Schools
- Marshall County Schools
- Muscle Shoals City Schools
- Riverhill School
- Russellville City Schools
- Sheffield City Schools
- Shoals Christian School
- Tuscumbia City Schools
- Valley Fellowship Christian Academy
- University of North Alabama
Be sure to read the WHNT News 19 Closings Policy to see if your school or business qualifies to be added to the list.