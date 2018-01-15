× School closings for January 16

School systems and businesses across the Valley are canceling classes or closing for Tuesday, January 16, due to possible winter weather hazards.

We will update this list as more school systems and businesses notify us of schedule changes.

School Closings

Albertville City Schools

Athens City Schools

Blount County Schools

Colbert County Schools

Country Day School

Cullman County Schools

Florence City Schools

Franklin County Schools

Guntersville City Schools

Hartselle City Schools

Huntsville City Schools

Jackson County Schools

Kilby School

Lauderdale County Schools

Lincoln Academy

Madison County Schools

Marshall County Schools

Muscle Shoals City Schools

Riverhill School

Russellville City Schools

Sheffield City Schools

Shoals Christian School

Tuscumbia City Schools

Valley Fellowship Christian Academy

University of North Alabama

Be sure to read the WHNT News 19 Closings Policy to see if your school or business qualifies to be added to the list.