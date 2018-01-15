× Police charge teen with attempted murder in connection with hotel shooting

MADISON, Ala. – Police in Madison have made an arrest in connection with a weekend shooting at the Country Inn and Suites on Westchester Road.

Officers arrested and charged 18-year-old Amari Tivon Hurt of Huntsville with attempted murder and first-degree burglary.

Officials say the shooting happened in a guest room at the hotel. Four people were shot in the altercation.

HEMSI crews transported two people in stable condition to Huntsville Hospital. Two other people transported themselves to Huntsville Hospital.

Police booked Hurt into the Madison County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.