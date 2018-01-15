Parkway Place Mall sees increase in 2017 holiday sales

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A new study shows holiday retail sales were up more than 5% in 2017.

Sales in November and December of 2017 are up 5.5% for retail stores, compared to the same time in 2016.

The study by the National Retail Federation shows -- online, in-store or on their phones -- consumers were ready to spend this holiday season.

For Parkway Place Mall, like the study suggests, they saw an increase too.

"We were blown away by the amount of shoppers that we had this year, the sales that were coming in," said Marketing Director, Molly Mitchell. "We were up over 6% from last year so we actually beat out the national good news of that 5.5%."

Mitchell added that throughout 2017, their sales were up -- setting a new pace, compared to other malls around the country.

"That's just a huge testament to where our community is, where our economy is right now and that people feel comfortable spending right now," said Mitchell.

Experts say with unemployment at a 17-year low, a pickup in income, strong consumer confidence and a rising stock market...it's no surprise shoppers had deeper pockets this year.