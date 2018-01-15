× MLK Day events across the Valley

9 a.m. — The Celebration Committee is hosting its annual march on the west side of the Limestone County courthouse. Line-up will begin at 8:45 a.m. Afterward, participants will go to the Limestone County Event Center for a program recognizing the winners of the student essay and art contests.

9 a.m. — The Limestone County NAACP will host a community unity march on the south side of the Limestone County courthouse. They will also have a program following the march to present winners of the essay contest.

9 a.m. — Free Community Unity breakfast at Guntersville Public Library

11 a.m. — Community Clean Up in partnership with Keep Guntersville Beautiful starting at the Guntersville Public Library

11 a.m. — Community Beautification Project at the Jordan Street Clothing Pantry in partnership with the Senior Ministry of St. Minor.

11 a.m. — The Lincoln-Bridgeforth Park Advisory committee will host a celebration with several speakers at the Sweet Home Missionary Baptist church at 803 Westmoreland Avenue.