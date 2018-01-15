× Marshall County student selected to perform in international honor choir at Carnegie Hall

DOUGLAS, Ala. — A Marshall County student is getting a chance of a lifetime. In fact, he’s one of only several hundred students in the world to experience it this year.

Douglas High School sits on a highway that runs through the town of Douglas. It’s not a big town, there’s only one stop light. Nearly 600 kids go to the high school. It might be a small community, but the talent in some of its young people is anything but.

Inside one of the classrooms decked in musical notes and theatre posters, high school choral director Becky Walker plays the piano with confidence while a student of hers sings ‘Amazing Grace’.

“As far back as I can remember, honestly.” That’s how long senior James Loggins has been singing. “I would lock myself in my room and just sing because I just loved it, and it was my way of being me.”

That dedication helped land him a chance not many people get in a lifetime. “At the beginning of the year we got a letter from the Honors Performance Series, which is an international honor choir that performs at Carnegie Hall,” Loggins said.

He jumped at the chance. He was one of more than 18,000 nominations.

After a rigorous application process, Walker got the phone call she’d been hoping for. “He was like ‘I got in, I got in, I got in!’ So I said, ‘this is a chance of a lifetime and you’ll never, ever, ever forget it.'”

James is one of nearly 700 student performers from around the world to be selected. “I’ve just always tried to do my best when it came to music because that’s where I feel like I can reach my true potential,” he explained.

He will leave for New York in a couple of weeks. The performance is in early February.

“This is amazing. It’s a dream.”