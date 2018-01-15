Madison County house fire is a total loss, no report of injuries

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Madison County Volunteer Firefighters are working to put out a mobile home fire in northern Madison County.

Firefighters were called out just before 3:30 a.m. to a mobile home fire in the 1000 block of Ready Section Road. When firefighters from Bobo and Toney arrived, they found flames coming out of a mobile home.

The home is a total loss.

Firefighters are still on the scene and the road just north of Ready Section Road is blocked.

There are no reported injuries related to this fire.