James Clemens upsets Huffman in 4th annual Marvin Stone Classic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AL.com) - Garrett Hicks scored 33 points as James Clemens stunned Class 7A, No. 1-ranked Huffman 78-67 in the Marvin Stone Classic this afternoon at UAH.

Huffman (21-2) entered with an unbeaten record against Alabama opponents. The Vikings' only previous loss was a setback to Upson-Lee (Ga.) on Dec. 29.

A.J. McGinnis added 14 points and nine rebounds the Jets (13-8), who have won eight of their last nine.

Huffman was led by Jeremiah Williams with 19 points and Tarvarus Carroll with 18.

