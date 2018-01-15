× Governor declares State of Emergency ahead of potential severe weather on Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency ahead of potential severe weather on Tuesday, January 16.

The National Weather Service is forecasting that the entire State of Alabama may be severely affected by ice, snow, sleet, and freezing rain, as well as extreme and prolonged freezing temperatures.

Stay weather aware, here is the latest forecast information:

“This winter storm system could cause significant damage to public and private property and poses a danger to the health and safety of the people of Alabama, including, potentially, property damage, personal injury, and loss of life. The disruption of essential utility systems could occur and may continue to occur, causing extreme peril to the citizens in the State,” read the proclamation. “It is anticipated that these damages, by reason of their magnitude, will be beyond the control of the services, personnel, equipment, and facilities of any single city and/or county, and it is expected that the situation will require the combined forces of mutual aid assistance to alleviate the adverse effects to the health, safety, and economy of the State.”

Read the Governor’s proclamation in full here: