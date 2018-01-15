× Body found in wooded area of Lawrence County, Tenn., investigation ongoing

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. — Lawrence County sheriffs were called to the scene of a body Sunday evening in a wooded area of Leoma off of Long Branch Road.

Investigators identified the body as 37-year-old Dustin Lee Sanker from Madison, Tenn. According to officials, Sanker is originally from Lawrence Count and spends a lot of time there.

The Sheriff’s department says Sanker’s body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner for an autopsy. The investigation is still ongoing.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 931-762-3626 or the Criminal Investigation Division at 931-762-1608. They are also accepting confidential tips on their Facebook page and asking to speak with anyone who may have been in contact with Sanker recently.