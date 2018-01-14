The Rocket City’s first scientific nerdfest: The Mad Scientist Bash!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The U.S. Space & Rocket Center Education Foundation's Saturn Circle proudly presents the First Annual Mad Scientists Bash where geek is chic!

This scientific nerdfest will include live music, themed cuisine, and laboratory-inspired libations, and will sure to be 'Mad Fun'.

The Mad Scientist Bash will benefit STEM-based children's programs, scholarships for Space Camp and the newly-created U.S. Cyber Camp and children's exhibits at the USSRC.

The Mad Scientist Bash is Saturday, January 20, at 6:30 p.m. at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.

Idividual tickets are $85. There are also tables available.

To reserve your tickets and for more information click here.