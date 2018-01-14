Limestone County teen dies following late night crash Saturday

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — According to authorities, a Limestone County teen died late Saturday night after a single-vehicle crash.

David Ralph Tucker, 19, of Elkmont was killed when the 2003 Chevrolet SUV he was driving left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned.

Authorities said Tucker was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. Tucker was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred at 11:30 p.m. on Holt Road, six miles south of Elkmont.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.