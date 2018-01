× Huntsville firefighters respond to house fire on Hemlock Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville fire crews responded to a house fire on Hemlock Drive Sunday evening.

According to authorities, they got the call around 8:40 p.m. It took crews about 20 minutes to put out the flames.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Authorities said everyone in the home escaped unharmed.