Buffalo Bills name Alabama OC Brian Daboll as new offensive coordinator

The Buffalo Bills announced on social media Sunday that they have named Brian Daboll their new offensive coordinator.

We have hired Brian Daboll as our Offensive Coordinator.

“We are excited to hire Brian as our offensive coordinator and welcome him back to Western New York,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “I know how much this area means to him. He is a good coach and a good teacher and has been a part of winning programs in the NFL and in college.”

Head Coach Sean McDermott on the hiring of his new Offensive Coordinator. Welcome back to Buffalo, Brian Daboll!

Daboll was hired as offensive coordinator at the beginning of 2017 by the Crimson Tide, replacing Falcons offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian.

Daboll helped lead Alabama to a 13-1 record and their 17th national championship.

Alabama will now be looking to hire both an offensive and defensive coordinator, after Jeremy Pruitt left his role with the Tide to become the head coach at Tennessee.