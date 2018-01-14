Another shot of seeing snow comes this week

You might be one of the many folks in the Tennessee Valley still hoping for some snow. While we still don’t see a guarantee of snow in our immediate future, we do have another chance on Tuesday.

A strong cold front will move through Monday night, with a band of snow expected behind the front on Tuesday morning. With temperatures falling quickly behind the front, there’s a very small window in which a wintry mix is possible late Monday night. Temperatures past midnight will be cold enough from the clouds to the surface for anything that falls to be snow.

As of now a dusting up to an inch of snow is expected, with the heavier accumulations more likely in South Central Tennessee. We’ll need to continue adjusting these numbers as the system gets closer though. While minor accumulations are possible, there is still a scenario that keeps us totally dry (again). Don’t let your guard down here, any snow that falls will stick to surfaces and make for tough travel.

Arctic Air Keeps Coming: Tuesday will be a cloudy, breezy, and downright cold day with highs in the 20s. Tuesday night skies will clear and temperatures will plummet. If we have snow on the ground, it’s likely that we’ll drop into the single digits by Wednesday morning with wind chill values 5-10 below zero.

The arctic air will keep us in the low 20s through Wednesday afternoon with wind chills in the teens. We won’t make it above freezing again until Thursday afternoon.