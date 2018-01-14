Alabama students compete to design and build cities of the future

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE Ala. -- Middle school students from across Alabama competed in the Alabama Regional Future City Competition. Fifteen teams of middle schoolers competed to design and build a city of the future, this year's theme was an age-friendly city.

"One of our innovations in our city is our AGED bracelets, or adaptive geriatric electronic devices, which are kind of like a Fitbit and an Apple watch put together," said Brady, an eighth-grader from Central School in Huntsville.

The Central School named their city, El Sabio which is Spanish for 'the wise one,' because as they explained, with age comes wisdom. Some of the cities were solar powered, others wind powered, one even floated in space.

The judges of the competition are all engineers. They judged the models, as well as an essay each team wrote, and a virtual city each team designed.

"The winners from today, will go to Washington D.C. to compete for the national title," said Sonya Dillard, the Alabama Regional Future City Coordinator.

A team from Alabama did go on to win the Future City National Championship back in 2016.

The goal of the future cities competition is to promote science, math, engineering, and technologies in schools. The winner of the national championship will get a trip right to Huntsville, to go to space camp.