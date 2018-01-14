× 4 people injured in overnight shooting at Madison hotel

MADISON, Ala. — Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. received a call at 12:22 a.m. concerning an overnight shooting at the Country Inn and Suites on Sunday. Madison Police say four individuals were shot, one with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the shooting happened in a guest room at the hotel. HEMSI says they took two people in stable condition by ambulance and two people transported themselves by private vehicle to Huntsville Hospital. Detectives are still investigating the crime and ask anyone with information to call Madison Police at 256-722-7190.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.