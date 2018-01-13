Wreck involving train and a vehicle in Hollywood diverts traffic, no serious injuries

HOLLYWOOD, Ala. — A wreck involving a train and a vehicle on County Road 33 in Hollywood is causing traffic to be diverted in the other direction.

Hollywood Police Chief Jason Hepler says the driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and is expected to be just fine. Other than that, there were no injuries.

County Road 33 at the railroad tracks is expected to be closed off to traffic for several hours. The police department is asking drivers to take an alternate route.