Three people transported to the hospital after wreck in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. — According to authorities, three people were flown to the Huntsville Hospital after a vehicle accident in Athens Saturday afternoon.

Chief of Police Floyd Johnson said the accident occurred just after 2 p.m on Elkton Road at Swan Creek. He said when police and fire crews arrived on the scene the vehicle was on fire.

Johnson said three people were in the vehicle at the time of the accident. The names and conditions of those involved have not been released.

The incident continues to be under investigation. The road will remain closed for another hour as authorities remain on the scene. The cause of the accident has not been determined at this time.