The U.S. Space and Rocket Center hosts a weekend of teacher appreciation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The U.S. Space & Rocket Center is proud to salute teachers for their hard work and dedication by providing free admission to educators and one accompanying guest Saturday, Jan. 13, through Monday, Jan. 15. Teachers will need to present their educator identification. Homeschool teachers should bring documentation of their umbrella organization.

Teachers will able to explore “Spark!Lab,” a hands-on engineering exhibit as well as the current featured exhibit, “Above and Beyond.” This exhibit on the science of flight is set to Next Generation Science Standards. Along with the opportunity to tour the Rocket Center, teachers may also register to win a free Ultimate Field Trip to the U.S. Space & Rocket Center for their class.

Teachers may also sign up to attend a free workshop, “Environmental Control Life Support System (ECLSS): ISS Water Purification Challenge,” on Monday, Jan. 15 from 11 a.m. to noon. This workshop provides a hands-on lesson plan allowing teachers and their students to filter water like an astronaut. Teachers who attend the session will receive one hour of professional development credit.