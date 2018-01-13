× Report: Fayetteville fire chief suspended over misconduct

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. — According to a report by the Elk Valley Times, Fayetteville Fire Chief Danny Travis was placed on paid suspension Friday for alleged misconduct.

The report states that the 24 hour paid suspension will be followed by a two-week unpaid suspension. During that time, a review of the alleged misconduct will be conducted.

WHNT has reached out to Fayetteville city officials to confirm additional details surrounding the nature of the alleged misconduct. We have not heard back.